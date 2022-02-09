‘In the end we will be ready’; Borussia Dortmund say goodbye to Haaland

Midtime Editorial

one of the fmost anticipated arrivals for the next one summer market It’s of Erling HalandWell, despite the fact that he will not be a free agent, it is said that his clause will drop to 75 million euros, which will make it easier for him to leave the Borussia Dortmund; in the club they already get used to the idea of ​​his goodbye and even they ‘say goodbye’ to him.

throughout the weeks many clubs have sounded to sign Haaland but it seems that the most viable option would be Barcelonaas Joan Laporta has shown interest and they could break the market in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund say goodbye to Haaland

In an interview with the newspaper ‘Bild’, Mark Rose, coach of the Germans, commented that they are aware of Haaland’s contract and his current outlookl, where they know he will not be with them forever and will soon make a decision, so the club will be ready by then.

“I am in contact with Erling every day and I also have a fondness for the player and the person. I know how long your contract is. I know it must be decided. We all know what may happen soon“, mentioned the coach of Borussia Dortmund.

Although Rose and the BVB do not want Haaland to leave, in the end they will try to see for the good of the Norwegian, so They will support you no matter what decision you make.Even if that separates their paths.

“With Erling, everything is on the table internally, everyone is honest with each other. You don’t have to talk to him every day about this. Haaland will make a decision at some pointthe club will prepare well by then. We all want you to be safe and happy wherever you go“, he sentenced.

Haland has 21 years and enjoy some elite Numbers, well the norwegian rrecords 79 games played with the Borussia Dortmund Y has scored 80 goals, just over 1 goal per game, which makes him one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

