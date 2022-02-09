He spent only four million dollars to put together a first-rate squad

without a doubt Blue Cross it became one of the payrolls, if not the most important, of Mexican football. With eight additions and some departures, they have given their team freshness, bench depth and a leading and well-balanced team.

As revealed by Rubén Rodríguez, collaborator of RECORDin his column, in Blue Cross Eight million dollars were received this year: six of them from the sale of jonathan rodriguez and two more for the arrangement between Boca Juniors Y Machine for Pol Fernandez.

With these eight million dollars, a few extra in the piggy bank and an intelligence department recently created by Alvaro Davila Y Hector Lara Based on the statistics, numbers and results of their players, they managed to hire eight players as follows: Cristian Tabo from Puebla in exchange for three million greenbacks and a three-year contract, Uriel Antuna in exchange for 50 percent of the letter for Alvarado and a four-year contract.

In the same way they got a loan for Mayorga one year from Chivas. Erik Lyra from Cougars four million dollars for 80 percent of the charter, the rest belongs to UNAM, and a four-year contract. Carlos Rodriguezfrom Montereyfour years in exchange for blunt and 2.3 million dollars.

In the case of the foreigners, the Celestials managed to louis abram on loan for one year with an option to buy in exchange for half a million dollars and a one-year contract. TO Ivan Morales for two million greens for 80 percent of the letter and four years of contract, and the cherry on the cake is Rosemarywho arrives free and they have made him a contract for one year with the option of another.

With an expense of almost 12 million dollars and a net income of eight and an expense of four, Blue Cross achieved a competitive squad with eight good soccer players, an average age of 26 years that will help him fight for the title and easily put him as one of the two best squads in Mexican soccer, above America and fighting face to face with tigers Y scratched.

But, without a doubt, the greatest merit in these signings was the patience and facing teams like Boca Juniors, who always seek to take advantage of their history and renown in some players, and above all, being able to give their coach a new backbone after the departure of three of its main pillars in obtaining the title: Rodriguez, blunt Y Pineda. All this with the background that with orbelin not a single penny was entered and about six or seven million dollars were spent at the time, and the million that were saved for Romo’s representative for getting the player to sign his renewal with Cruz Azul.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: LUIS ABRAM ON JUAN REYNOSO: “HE IS A VERY SUCCESSFUL AND DEMANDING COACH”