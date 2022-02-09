Fight Club: After the criticism Tencent Video received, they restored the ending of the popular movie

Last month many people criticized Tencent Video, a Chinese streaming platform, for completely changing the ending of Fight Club, David Fincher’s renowned film. Now the ending is intact, it seems that they had no choice but to restore it. Find out more in this note!

Not long ago we told you that the platform of streaming China, Tencent Videohad changed the ending of the popular movie Fight Club (1999), which is fundamental and closes with the idea that the delivery of David Fincher. Faced with such an abrupt change that had nothing to do with the message on the tape, many people reacted and complained, a response that left him no choice. Tencent rather than restore the original ending of the film.

China often censors or changes scenes in foreign films that do not go hand in hand with its ideologies. Fight Clubstarring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, has violence and touches on issues such as anarchism, none of these are to the liking of the Asian country. For this reason, when looking for this film in Tencentseveral people who had already seen Fight Club elsewhere they noticed the drastic change they made in the ending.

If you haven’t seen the movie, beware of spoilers.

What had been edited/censored in the film? in the end of Fight Club we see the Narrator (Norton) kill your alter ego, Tyler DurdenPitt, and then they show us how they destroy the headquarters of banking corporations with various explosives in order to eliminate the world’s credit debt. In the final scene, the Storyteller Y Marla SingerHelena Bonham Carter together while watching these explosions. This in the version of Tencent Video did not exist.

In the Chinese version they had cut that last scene and put in its place a message that had nothing to do with the idea of ​​the film: “Through the hint provided by Tyler, the police quickly found out the whole plan and arrested all the criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding. After the trial, Tyler he was sent to a mental hospital for psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012“.

They had basically changed the ending to make it clear that the authorities win and they were able to work everything out without a problem. Luckily, after all the criticism this new ending had, Tencent it restored about 11 of the 12 minutes that had been deleted. The missing scenes some outlets say are those that show nudity.

There is nothing confirmed about why they had censored the original ending of the movie, perhaps they had done it under the order of the government or some producer of Fight Club so that it can be broadcast in the country. However, as mentioned above, it is not uncommon for Chinese broadcasters to censor any content that may be considered politically or culturally sensitive.

Some examples of similar situations are:

–Lord of War (2005). this movie in Tencent Video is 30 minutes shorter since several things have changed, one of them is that the protagonist Nicolas CageInstead of escaping jail and continuing in the arms-trafficking business, he confesses his crimes and is sentenced to life in prison.

–Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). In the film that tells the biography of Freddie Mercury they eliminated the moments in which reference is made to their sexuality. Basic and fundamental parts in the life of the artist.

–Friends: The Reunion. Last year’s special had several cuts, one of these was the scenes with Lady Gaga (who sings Smelly Cat beside Phoebe), an artist who was banned from mainland China after meeting with the Dalai Lamawhom the Chinese authorities consider a separatist.

