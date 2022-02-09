Exatlón México: Javi points out NEW TRAP from his rivals, will there be a sanction for the reds?

A new controversy has arisen in Exathlon Mexico. And it is that, after practically a week and a half of having started, this sixth season has brought with it internal conflicts and the most recent one is carried out by Javier Marquez, who reproached his rivals with everything Heber Gallegos and Heliud Pulido.

Popularly known as Big Papi, Javier Marquez He is one of the favorite athletes to reach the grand finale and win the prize money of two million pesos thanks to his high level and the sublime physical condition in which he arrived on the beaches of Dominican Republic compared to some of his peers.

However, the member of the blue team has seen fit to generate a new controversy with two of the athletes of the red team who, like him, have a wide possibility of seeking the individual trophy. These are Heliud Pulido and Heber Gallegoswho ironically was one of the last eliminated from the fifth season.

This was the controversy between Javi, Heber and Heliud within Exatlón México

Cosmic Wizard, one of the YouTube accounts experts in revealing spoilers of what happens in Exathlon Mexico, revealed that the new conflict between Javi Marquez, Heber Gallegos and Heliud Pulido was derived after a double relay where the blue teamed up with Ernesto Cazares, contestant who has had a lot to do in this sixth season.

The source details that big daddy he claimed his rivals and the production after heber to go out before him even and when his partner arrived next to him Heliudwhich gave a clear advantage to the black team members who, with this, managed to finish the circuit before them.

This situation occurs amid rumors that the blue team will have a nightmare week in this edition of Exatlón México considering that, last Sunday, they had to say goodbye to Marysol Cortes, who decided to leave the competition after learning of the painful death of his grandmother.

Could it be that the blues will they return to the road or reds Will they be the ones to take over this week again?

AC