Cuban doctors manage to remove a breast tumor from a 49-day-old baby

MEXICO CITY (appro).– He thought it was a cold and even covid-19 that his grandfather would have infected him with, but no: it was a breast teratoma, a tumor of embryonic origin that put the life of Annalie, a baby, at risk. 49 days old.

The operation to remove the tumor at the “José Luis Miranda” Children’s Hospital in Santa Clara became a “milestone of Cuban medicine.”

In mid-January, Lisyanet “M” took Annalie, her 49-day-old baby, to the hospital because her girl had a slight cold, but her grandfather had tested positive for covid-19. However, one of the doctors realized that the newborn was not breathing normally, reported Cubadebate.

