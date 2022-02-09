Checo Pérez: Schedule and where to see the presentation of the new Red Bull | F1

Midtime Editorial

After a 2021 full of emotions and in which Max Verstappen finished as leader of the world drivers championship, Red Bull gets ready to try to endorse the crown with the presentation of his car, the RB18as a starting point in this new adventure.

After Haas opened the curtain with the presentation of his racing car on February 4, now it will be the Austrian team that will delight Formula 1 fans, although it will only be an outline of what will be seen in the 2022 season.

Verstappen, reigning champion, and Sergio “Checo” Perez They will be the ones leading the event, although according to the Dutch press it is difficult for them to take the car to the track this Wednesday, because it will be during the European evening.

A lot of mystery with the champions

In its intention to seek a more competitive championship, the FIA ​​approved regulations that will force a change in the aerodynamics of the cars so that dirty air affects them less; In addition, emphasis will be placed on the $140 million budget cap, 5 less than the previous year. Changes that require a lot of work.

For the above, The car with which Max and Checo will compete will not be fully seensomething that was recognized by Helmut Marko, adviser to Red Bull.

“Last year the rules stayed more or less the same, so we decided to have the car ready very soon. That turned out to be the right choice, but now it’s the other way around. The new rules make sure all the teams are good. definitive car will be) as late as possible for test days“.

It is expected that 5,000 fans will participate in person during the presentation, in addition to a deep interaction will be established in social networks.

Schedule and transmission channel of the presentation of the Red Bull RB18