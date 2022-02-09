Atlético de Madrid was close to selling San Luis

Midtime Editorial

In an interview offered to the station RAC1 of Barcelona, ​​the president of Atletico San Luis, Alberto Marreroassured that they were in talks with a company from the United States to sell the team of which Atlético de Madrid is the main investor.

The manager said the economic blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic It led them to think about selling the club, however, he said that after some talks and an analysis they decided to continue with the project.

“Us we had an offer from an american group, they wanted to enter the First Division. We were talking and conversing with them. We had been hit hard by the COVID issue, with the blows to income,” he said.

“We were talking with them, we turned everything around, a restructuring and we decided to back down, we have the clear idea that the club will gain value. We did the restructuring in sports, commercial, in all areas of the club, but it was a reality, it was a strong American group that was the only offer.

San Luis has had six DT’s in six tournaments

It should be remembered that since the Athletic San Luis rose to the First Division in 2019 has not been able to maintain a project, since it has used six coaches in the six tournaments who has played in Liga MX.

Only in the current Clausura 2022 was the first team to fire their manager and last week he presented his sixth strategist. This is the Brazilian André Jardine, who won the gold medal with Brazil at the 2016 Olympics.

