The superfood that you can take every night to lose weight

A key superfood, according to experts, that will help us slim down is the date. add it to the feeding It will be essential, since its properties will affect the weight of the person who consumes it and it will also make you remove the nightly sweets. It is that after dinner and before going to sleep that need to eat a chocolate or chocolate is born, increasing calories and being more likely to become overweight.

Faced with this scenario, we know that one of the keys to losing weight is to achieve a feeding healthy and constant physical exercise, in addition to continuous hydration. In addition, some guilty pleasures, such as sweets, should be eliminated, since they will not help in our objective. These tips will be enhanced with the intake of dates, a superfood that is born from the palm trees.

East superfood It stands out for its satiating qualities and a sweet taste that, if taken in specific amounts, can replace the need to eat something sweet and caloric. In addition to being a substitute for sweets, it offers a great source of fiber and represents almost zero calories, being essential for the feeding. Along the same lines, it protects our health by helping to prevent atherosclerosis, one of the main causes of cardiovascular problems.

incorporate this superfood to feeding daily will also be vital because it acts against high cholesterol. According to a study published in the specialized Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, triglycerides and excess cholesterol in the blood can be reduced in a month, achieving a better functioning of the circulatory system. On the other hand, but still in terms of benefits, the date contains vitamins A and B.

Consequently, it will be crucial to add the aforementioned superfood to one feeding healthy. One option to consume dates and lose weight is through an appetizer that should be eaten one hour after each meal. First you have to mix sugar and cinnamon. Then leave the mixture to rest while the dates are filled with peanut butter to coat them with the sugar mixture.