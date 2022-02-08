The replacement for Duilio Davino that Rayados already has tied up and would charge half

February 07, 2022 11:04 p.m.

Duilio Davino is for many the perfect scapegoat to clean up the moment of Monterey Striped which is hot after the Club World Cup.

More Rayados news:

Neither Davino nor Ornelas, the hand that moves Rayados in secret and is guilty of the failure

Although to Monterey he still has one game left against Al Jazeerathe failure is consummated and for this reason the fans in social networks ask for the exit of Duilio Davinosports president of Rayados, for which the club is already protected with his replacement.

In the event that the departure of the leader takes place, after 5 years at the forefront of sports decisionsit would be another former player who would take the position for half of Davino’s salary, since he is a rookie.

Who would be Davino’s replacement?

The former player who scratched He already has tied up is Guillermo Franco, who is already part of the club as DT of the sub 20 and who could immediately take the position if they offered it to him, although of course it would be for half of Davino’s salary, well ‘Guille’ He has no experience in the position.

More Rayados news:

The 2 Rayados figures who would be doing everything to run Davino and Ornelas