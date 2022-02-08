The Pale Blue Eye: The new film from the duo Scott Cooper and Christian Bale





The film that follows a young Edgar Allan Poe in police cases, which will be directed by Scott Cooper and stars Christian Bale, expands its cast with an impressive list of stars.

By @mauvais1

The movie he will direct Scott Cooper (Antlers, Hostiles) is an adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Louis Bayard and its protagonists are a police detective who, with the help of a young Edgar Allan Poe, must solve a series of murders. Christian bale, who works with the director for the third time after “Out of the Furnace” (2013) and “Hostiles” (2017), plays the detective. The film was purchased by Netflix in a bid that according to DEADLINE cost about $55 million at the Berlin Film Festival.

The official synopsis of the novel tells: At West Point Academy in 1830, the calm of an October night is shattered by the discovery of a young cadet’s body hanging from a rope. The next morning, an even greater horror comes to light. Someone has removed the heart of the dead man. Augustus Landor, who made a name for himself in his years as a New York City police detective, is called in to quietly investigate. It’s a puzzling case that Landor must pursue in secret, as the scandal could do irreparable damage to the fledgling institution. But he finds help from an unexpected ally: a hot-tempered young cadet with a penchant for drink, two volumes of poetry to his name, and a murky past that changes from story to story. The strange and anguished southern poet for whom Landor develops a fatherly affection is named Edgar Allan Poe.”

Along with Bale and harry mellingjoin the cast Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Lucy Boynton (locked down), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Suzanne Andler), Tony Jones (The boy who saved Christmas), Harry Lawtey (Benedict), simon mcburney (Carnival Row), Timothy Spall (Spenser), Hadley Robinson (Utopia), joey brooks (Succession), Brennan Keel Cook (Meeting), Gideon Glick (The Other Two), fred hechinger (The White Lotus), matt helm (greyhound), Steven Mayer (The Plot Against America), charlie tahan (Ozark) and Oscar winner Robert Duvall (12 Mighty Orphans).

Cooper and Bale are producing the film with John Lesher of Grisbi Productions and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures, with Grisbi executive Dylan Weathered producing the film alongside Tracey Landon.

