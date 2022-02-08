River Plate presents project to have the largest stadium in South America

The stadium will have almost a thousand more seats than the Monumental of Peru, the largest in the region. Getty Images

BUENOS AIRES — The president of River PlateJorge Brito, presented this Monday, together with his board of directors and coach Marcelo Gallardo, among others, a construction project to remodel the Monumental Stadium that includes taking it from 72,000 to 81,000 seats to turn it into the largest stadium in South America.

“We want to emphasize that this work is done from River Plate, putting a lot of financial and economic creativity into it. We have been working for many years in the previous management committees and today is the time. We know that all River Plate residents are waiting for this work and we want to make it possible,” he said. Brito at a press conference.

In 2020, the Millionaire took advantage of the suspension of the tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic to carry out important works in the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, popularly known as ‘el Monumental’, which included expanding the capacity and removing the athletics track , where they now plan to build new seats.

These parts would allow the stadium located in Buenos Aires to reach 81,000 seats, almost a thousand more than the Monumental Stadium in Peru, the largest in South America.

“It’s a very important day for everyone. We are here to continue the legacy of Antonio Vespucio Liberti and make his dream even bigger,” said the club’s president.

The project, which must be approved by the Assembly of Member Representatives, foresees two sources of income: pre-sale of the new locations and the inclusion of a brand or company in the name of the stadium.