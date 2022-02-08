Mexican Sarah Schleper ends historic participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Mexican and standard-bearer of the delegation Sarah Schleper concluded with his participation in the winter olympics Beijing 2022 culminating in the 37th position of the women’s giant slalom test in alpine skiing.

In his first test he finished in 37th place, so for this competition he managed to recover 10 positions. A) Yes, Schleper could end his performance in his sixth Olympic Games, a mark with which she goes down in history as the first female skier with this sum.

ends the participation of #SarahSchleper with a time of 1.05, positioning himself in 37th place in the final of the Giant Slalom of Alpine Skiing. Congratulations on your great participation! pic.twitter.com/sUdERsIiNp – MEX Olympic Committee (@COM_Mexico) February 7, 2022

He has represented U.S, in Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006 Y Vancouver 2010. while representing Mexico attended to PyeongChang 2018 Y Beijing 2022. The reason you represent Mexico It is because her husband and children have Mexican nationality.

the swedish Sarah Hector She was the winner of the gold medal, while the silver medal was awarded to her Federica Brignone from Italy Y Lara Gut-Behrami from Swiss He was the one who completed the podium.