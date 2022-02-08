Mayor Adams Expands Plant-Based Healthy Living Plan to Six Big Apple Public Hospitals

An innovative plan that promotes a new lifestyle based on the consumption of more fruits, vegetables and greens, to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, will be accessible in a matter of months at six centers in the New York City public hospital network (NYC Health + Hospitals). The first pilot program has been running since 2019, at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan

This Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced the expansion of this innovative lifestyle and medicine plan, plant Based, which makes the Big Apple a pioneer of these comprehensive alternative health programs.

“This is personal to me. A plant-based lifestyle helped save my life. I am delighted that New Yorkers in all zip codes have access to this option. We make sure that everyone can access a healthy lifestyle, ”announced the municipal president, while he participated in a vegan chilli preparation, at King County Hospital Center in Brooklyn.

This is the Mayor’s second plan in this direction, who promised from his campaign to promote changes in the eating habits of New Yorkers. In fact, since last Friday, almost one million students who attend public schools in New York City now have ‘Vegan Fridays’ in their cafeterias, that is, a free menu based on Adams vegetarian diet.

This strategy called ‘plant-based medicine’, it began to be adapted to be applied massively next year. And it will be open to qualifying adult patients in the NYC Health + Hospitals network at the hospitals Jacobi, Lincoln, Woodhull, Kings County and Elmhurst, as well as Gotham Health and Vanderbilt.

It is the second plan to promote healthier nutrition for New Yorkers introduced this week by Mayor Adams. (Photo courtesy Michael Appleton – Mayor Oficce NYC)

Diet, exercises and sleep

In short, an interdisciplinary approach will be taken to reduce patients’ cardiometabolic risk: A team of physicians, nutritionists, and counselors in different areas will help patients make lifestyle changes, including adopting a healthy plant based dietincreased physical activity and improved sleep habits.

This program will help address, with a different approach focused on diet and a new lifestyle, people who are at risk or who already suffer from chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

In addition, patients will have access to techniques to reduce stress, avoid risky substances and access to psychosocial support.

Hispanics and blacks the most affected

The announcement has special repercussions for the Hispanic and Afro-American communities of New York City, disproportionately affected by these pathologies, which according to scientific approaches they are mostly triggered by poor eating habits.

According to data that has been collected for more than a decade by the American Diabetes Association in its New York chapter, of the 28% of those diagnosed with this disease in the Big Apple are Hispanic and 31% are African American.

In a very detailed assessment carried out in 2007, the focus of the authorities that 23 Hispanics out of every 100,000 peopledied from complications associated with diabetes.

Since its launch at Bellevue Hospital three years ago, the plant-based medicine program has received national attention and wide acceptance, including self-referrals from more than 850 New York City residents.

“As a doctor, I know medicine doesn’t always come in pill form.. Eating a diet of fruits and vegetables can help prevent and treat chronic diseases like heart disease, the leading cause of death among New Yorkers, cancer, and type 2 diabetes,” said NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO, Mitchell Katz.

The leader of the City’s public hospital network reiterated that low-income New Yorkers are much more vulnerable to these diseases.

“We want to offer guidance for an alternative way of eating that work on a limited budget and is accompanied by a network of medical and nutritional professionals,” Katz said.

A healthier city

The lifestyle medicine team that is already being organized will individualize the behavior change approach for each patient, taking into account their cultural traditionssocioeconomic circumstances, family situations, and other key factors.

In addition to expanding access to these types of services, City Health authorities will partner with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) to help provide additional training in this discipline to care teams, as well as with ‘Plant-Powered Subway New York‘ to offer cooking demonstrations to patients. In a first phase, progress will be made in Brooklyn hospitals.

Dr. Dave A. Chokshi, Commissioner of the City Department of Health (DOHMH), highlighted that in the midst of the fight against COVID-19, new programs directed towards lifestyle medicine, They will help build a healthier city.

“I’ve seen the benefits of lifestyle medicine in patients with chronic diseases in my own clinical practice. I applaud NYC Health + Hospitals for expanding this evidence-based program,” said the City’s chief physician.

In this same sense, members of the private hospital community of the city were in tune with this plan whose goal is to create a new food culture in the city.

The experience shared by Dr. Robert Ostfeld, Director of Preventive Cardiology at Montefiore Hospital is that they insist patients adopt a plant-based diet, with the aim of preventing diseases and improving cardiovascular risk.

“Such changes can lead to profound health benefits. This NYC Health + Hospitals initiative is an inspiration to health care systems around the world, a boon to New Yorkers, and we are proud to share a similar vision”.

The Bronx: a dramatic example

According to public health research in New York City, the American Community Survey (CHS)specifies that in 42 South Bronx neighborhoodswhere the majority of residents are low-income and people of color: a large proportion admit that they almost never eat quality vegetables and fruits.

The report details that the 95% of adults surveyedvia telephone, suffer from diabetes categorized as type 2, associated with bad nutrition.

“The population age 65 and older is expected to grow 40% between 2010 and 2040. A large proportion of New York City seniors live in poverty, including 25% of older people in the Bronx”detailed the survey.

Diabetes and high blood pressure in NYC: