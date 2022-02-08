Luis Suárez’s message to the Barcelona fans

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.02.2022 16:57:50





The Atletico Madrid visited Barcelona this Sunday looking to add a victory that would assure him for a date more Champions positions. Things did not go well for the rojiblancossince they lost 4-2, but Luis Suárez took a memory for all the life: the ovation of which one day was his hobbywhich he thanked through social networks.

It all happened when the local sound pronounced the name of the Uruguayan striker. The Barça fans began a standing ovation directed at one of the most important 9 they have had in their history, who would vaccinate them at minute 58.

“Defeat that hurts a lot, we have to rest and work hard to achieve our goals. Together we will all get ahead, TEAM. Thank you all for the love today and always grateful for everything“He noted on his Twitter account.

Suárez scored the second goal of the rojiblancos in the second half, however, his affection for Barcelona prevented him from celebrating the goal, for which he apologized to the Barça crowd after putting the 4-2 on the scoreboard at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan striker he left the azulgranas in 2020, dafter of 6 seasons and 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cups and a Champions League. In the 191 matches who disputed with the elastic Catalan Suárez did 147 goals.