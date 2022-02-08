Does homeopathic medicine serve as a treatment against Covid?

Both the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) supported the use of homeopathic medicine as an individualized treatment against Covid-19 because it has the scientific evidence to treat any health problem.

“In covid 19, in mild cases, treatment is symptomatic, which means that only the symptoms that a patient has are treated. As it is a viral infectious disease, there is no specific treatment, so anyone can treat their symptoms either with paracetamol, or with other symptomatic medications, including homeopathic ones.”, reported the Dr. Andrea Floresmember of the Homeopathy Research Commission and academic at UNAM.

The director of the National School of Medicine and Homeopathy (ENMyH) of IPNthe doctor Rodolfo Luna Resendizspecified that this type of medicine can be used in all kinds of health problems, including combining it with an allopathic drug or other type of treatment.

“Homeopathy is not an option for the treatment of any disease, homeopathy is water with sugar, it is in any case a pleasure. In which cases can it work? because in diseases that are always limited alone. In diseases, where people have faith in the treatment and have complaints that can be cured with autosuggestion“, he insisted.