Chivas News: José Juan Macas to the Chivas fans: “I was wrong in the forms”

Jose Juan Macas, who this Monday returned to Verde Valle to put himself under the orders of Marcelo Michel Leao, He accepted the mistakes he made in the second half of 2021, in his quest to fulfill the European dream.

The striker published, on his Instagram account, a text in which he made reference to the mistakes he made: attitudes, statements and, above all, his untimely departure from Chivas.

“I was wrong in the forms and in some of my statements. It wasn’t the right tone or the right time.”

“I am here to give the best of me, to the great team that made me grow. I want you to know that I return with all the attitude to add to the efforts of the current squad and that together we will fight until the end for the great goal that you and we long for.” “, he added.

Similarly, Macas reiterated his love for red and white colors since childhood and how it vibrated when Guadalajara won the title in 2006.

Finally, the attacker sent a message to the board and players of the Getafe:

“Thank you for the time you allowed me to share with you, believe me it has been an enriching experience and I will carry you in my heart.”

After carrying out the pertinent medical and physical exams, Macas hopes to be considered for the match against the tigers of next Saturday.

