Toño Esquinca is hospitalized for complications from COVID-19: what is his state of health?

In recent days, the health of Antonio Esquinca, better known as Tono Esquincaworried his listeners, after the announcer was absent from his program.

To calm his followers and put an end to speculation, the driver announced that he is hospitalized and revealed details about his state of health.

Through his Twitter account, on February 4, Tono Esquinca He reported that he is hospitalized and explained that his problem is not serious, but it is serious; although little by little he is improving.

“Beloved public, I am hospitalized. It is not serious, but it is serious and little by little I am improving. Thank you for all your prayers and beautiful messages. I hope to be able to be live again soon. God bless you,” he published.

Twitter @aesquinca

On January 30, Esquinca revealed that he is suffering from severe complications derived from COVID-19 and announced that, therefore, he would be absent from his program for a few days.

“Dear audience, I’m having serious complications from COVID. Some days I won’t be able to be on my show, I hope to be back with you very soon. Please take good care of yourselves, God bless you,” he wrote.

Twitter @aesquinca

Faced with both tweets by the announcer, his followers have expressed their support for him and share everything from prayers to home remedies to overcome their ills (it is important to underline that there is nothing better than following the instructions of the doctors to avoid any complications derived from the coronavirus).

“Dear Toño, may God give you strength and the archangel Raphael be by your side at all times. God is with you, you are a being of light and blessed; “We will be here, my darling. You are in our prayers. May the archangel Raphael and God intercede for you”; “We are going to pray for you, so that you get better. You already know that your audience will always be with you waiting for you. God bless you, Toñito”, are some of the messages they write to Tono Esquinca.