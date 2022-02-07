Tigres vs Mazatlan: Goals, Summary and Videos

Mazatlan He was close to victory, but it did not reach him. tigers regained momentum in his game and with a brace of John Paul Vigon They took the lead on the scoreboard and although the Sinaloans were close to equalizing, the victory remained in the Sultan of the North.

Those led by Michael Herrera They started imposing their authority from minute 11 and vigon startled as a figure by commanding his team’s win with the assistance of Andre Pierre-Gignac and at 24′ he repeated the dose against those from the port, now together with Luis Quinones.

However, the visitors’ response was swift and hand in hand with Brian Rubio cut the difference thanks to the goal pass from Nicholas Benedettiwho moments later collaborated on the scoreboard again, this time with a score in pairs with Marco Fabian.

But the university students refused to let go of the three points and the ‘bomboro’ reappeared, now from 11 steps, a shot that was effectively charged at 76′ and just two minutes later, Carlos Gonzalez It made itself felt on the scoreboard with what seemed to end the match.

And although in the last breaths of the meeting those of Mazatlan they did their best to avoid defeat thanks to the striker’s goal Miguel Sansoresthe ‘Volcano’ ended up winning and thanks to these three points now tigers is in the fifth position of the classification with seven units and with aspirations of being able to be in the limelight of the MX League.

While the sluggers were left with a bitter taste, not only derived from the defeat, but also because they were left with 10 men on the field, after the expulsion of their central Gonzalo Freitaswho received the red card in the last minutes of the match.

