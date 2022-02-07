Summary of the game Queretaro vs. Puebla (0-2) GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Corregidora Stadium, Queretaro. / 06.02.2022 18:05:33





With a practical and forceful soccer, Puebla is taking the spotlight at the start of Clausura 2022 and this afternoon He had to add three points against the Gallos de Querétaro to reach 10 points and become the general leader pending other results.

Nicholas Larcamon continues to do justice for the Strip that despite a lower cost squad than that of Rayados or Tigres and although the rival this afternoon at the Corregidora Stadium could be of their level, The Strip knew how to impose itself from the first moment.

And it is that the poblanos got 1-0 just after two minutes when Lucas May He appeared in the area to take advantage of a team play and made it 1-0 that practically conditioned the game in his favor.

To the 32 minutes defender Juan Pablo Segovia He went to finish off a frontal center in the area in a set piece and took advantage of the carelessness in the mark to push the ball into the goal at 2-0.

Gallos tried to react, even in the second half Ángel Sepúlveda managed to score a goal which ended up being invalidated after the VAR confirmed to the referee that the feathered striker committed a foul on goalkeeper Antony Silva.

It was one of the few plays that Gallos generated, but all hope of a reaction vanished when the goal was annulled.

Now, Puebla just waits for what Atlas or Cruz Azul do to know if it will be general leader after the end of this Date 4 of the Closing 2022where Mexican soccer dances to the rhythm of the “Larca Boys”.