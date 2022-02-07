Liverpool wants to sign Gavi, from FC Barcelona

The Liverpool of Jürgen Klopp is still looking for the right players to carry out his generational change and the name of Gavi appears on the scene. The player of FC Barcelona He has not yet renewed and the Anfield club board is stalking the young footballer.

According to several English media, including the Daily Express, the Liverpool board dreams of getting Gavi’s services. The young footballer, raised in the FC Barcelona youth academy, began to stand out last season and is already a fixture in the game plans of Xavi Hernandez. In addition, Gavi is also an absolute international with the Spanish team.

Faced with its enormous growth, the Blaugrana board is already working to ensure that Gavi renew a new contract as soon as possible where, in addition, it will include a stratospheric termination clause. Although both parties agree to sign a new contract, days go by and Gavi is still not renewed. Faced with this situation, several clubs in the premier league they begin to tempt the player.

-Liverpool is not the only team immersed in the bid

As we reported in fichajes.net, Manchester City or PSG are other teams that are following in the footsteps of the young FC Barcelona youth squad. In the coming weeks and/or months we will see what happens with the future of Gavi.