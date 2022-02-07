Kamila Valieva makes Winter Games history with quadruple jump

BEIJING

Russia, with a neutral flag, led by Kamila Valieva, the first woman in history to achieve a quadruple jump at the Games, He won the Olympic gold medal in the figure skating team event in Beijing on Monday.

After four short programs and four free, the Russians totaled 74 points, beating the United States with Nathan Chen (65 pts) and Japan with Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno (63 points).

Valieva, only 15 years old and so far undefeated in her first season in seniors, dominated the free program on Monday, with 178.92 points, as he had dominated the short program the day before.

The young Russian also became the first figure skater in history to achieve a quadruple jump, and even made two, on Olympic ice.

I am more than happy; unfortunately the second quad combo didn’t work, but I’ll work on it believe me. It’s a fantastic feeling,” said Valieva, who admitted feeling “very nervous.”

In the last of the three days of competition, the Russians also prevailed in the pairs short program, with their current world and European champions, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, and achieved second place in the free dance, with Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, also current world and European champions.

It was the Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates who ranked first in the free dance.

Russia had won the title once in this team event on its entry into the Olympic program in 2014 in Sochi., while Canada took gold four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

cmb

