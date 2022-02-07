Juan Escobar puts a ‘non-negotiable’ condition to Cruz Azul to renew

John Escobar ends his contract with Blue Cross this summer and from the cement club they are determined to renew him. With the firm intention of avoiding other cases such as those of Luis Romo, Orbelin Pineda or Jonathan Rodríguez himself, from the celestial offices they want to close the agreement with the Paraguayan as soon as possible.

From the player’s side there is also the desire to remain many more years in La Maquina and both parties have already made themselves available to start negotiations; In fact, the representative of the Guaraní defender arrived in Mexico City to continue the talks with the club in person.

However, Escobar would have put a condition to Cruz Azul to stamp his signature on a new contract. According to information from the Filtered Touch column, from the Mediotiempo portal, the Paraguayan wants the baton in the cement rear and seeks recognition according to that status: both in sports and economics.

“The soccer player’s representative will meet with the sky-blue dome with the idea of ​​staying longer in the cement complex, as long as the player has the recognition and is the one who receives the leadership baton in defense behind Pablo Aguilar and Cata Domínguez, because the first one could leave in the summer and Cata must negotiate if it continues after December 2022.”reads part of the information.

And it is that Cruz Azul can suffer a stampede of defenders next semester and the renewal of Escobar is vital, hence they are for the work of making an effort and meeting the player’s demands. With the output of Alexis Pena this Clausura, plus Aguilar’s for the Opening 2022, the defense would be left unguarded and they cannot afford to let go of another key piece for Juan Reynoso.