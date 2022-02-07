José Juan Macías revealed the reason for his failure in Europe and paralyzed all of Mexico

José Juan Macías returned to Liga MX after his frustrated time in Getafe and revealed the reason for his failure in Europe.

The return of José Juan Macías paralyzed Liga MX fans due to rumors that he was looking for a new offer in Europe, although he ended up returning to Mexico and explained the reason for his failure.

After forcing his departure through a loan to Getafe with the illusion of filling his statistics with goals and thus rubbing shoulders with the soccer elite, JJ Macías ended up returning to Flock to be under the orders of his new pastor Marcelo Míchel Leaño.

As for his frustrated time in Spain, the 22-year-old striker ended up pointing out the reason why he failed to shine in the Madrid team shirt with Michel González as head coach and then with Quique Sánchez Flores.

“I had calf tears that did not allow me to train for the last three months,” revealed the Mexican star about his physical condition and the reason that indicates his bad time in Getafe.

“I am going to leave my stage in Europe for the future, whatever comes. The only thing I want is to play, to return to my football level, which I haven’t had time for, ”he replied about his ambition to return to the Old Continent.

Chivas de Guadalajara’s next commitment will be on Wednesday against FC Juárez and they have not yet confirmed whether JJ Macías will be part of the squad or will have to train for a few days to adapt to his teammates.