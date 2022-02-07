Johan Vásquez and his complex journey to arrive on time for Genoa vs Roma

John Vasquez He did everything possible to report on time with the Genoaafter attending the call for the Mexican team who played the Octagonal of the Concacaf for qualifying heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.

The footballer lived through a complicated panorama of setbacks, that if he had known that he would not have minutes with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s team, he would have avoided it to be calm with his squad that had a commitment in Italy against AS Roma, last Saturday February 5.

the born in Navojoa, sound suffered the cancellation of a flight and the change of schedule of another, it seemed that someone did not want this one to return on time to the Old continent.

In the end, the soccer player managed to arrive a few hours before the match, in which he undoubtedly gave an excellent performance despite the fact that the scoreboard closed with a fatal 0-0.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” was the message he posted on social networks along with a photo of him in the match against The wolfthe footballer’s followers pointed out that the publication was addressed to the helmsman of the Tricoloras The Red and Blue they allowed him to start and stay for 90 minutes.

