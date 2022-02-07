Donovan Carrillo: his crystal suit costs more than 60 thousand pesos

the hobby

Mexico City / 06.02.2022 19:52:43





The eyes of Mexico are on the delegation that currently represents us in the JBeijing 2022 Winter Olympicswhere the participation of the figure skater stands out Donovan Carillowho rose to fame initially for performing routines with the music of Juan Gabrielbut whose talent led him to play his first Olympic joust.

Practicing one of the most colorful disciplines of the Olympic program, the native of Jalisco requires an outfit that makes a great impression from the moment he jumps on the ice rink, and for this he will compete with a suit by renowned Mexican designer Edgar Lozano , who previously made the dresses with which Andrea Meza won the Miss Universe contest.

This is the suit that Donovan Carrillo will wear in his Olympic debut on February 7. The garment features around 18,000 crystals and has already been praised internationally. It is the work of Guadalajara designer Edgar Lozano. pic.twitter.com/7ymR0Tju4x – Mexican Olympism #Beijing2022 (@OlimpismoMex) January 30, 2022

HIS SUIT IS WORTH MORE THAN AN OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL

The suit of Donovan Carillowith which he will compete this Monday, had its degree of difficulty, since Lozano and his group of collaborators had to do it in 10 days, where they had to mix the elegance of gold and black colorwith the elasticity so that the skater can perform his routines comfortably.

The design that the 22-year-old skater will wear has its base in black with more than 17 mil chrome gold, black and gold crystal inlays; his estimated value is almost 60 thousand pesosfar exceeding the cost of an Olympic Games gold medal, since according to CNBC financial experts, each of the gold medals awarded at Tokyo 2020, does not exceed 16 thousand Mexican pesos.

WHEN WILL DONOVAN CARRILLO COMPETE IN BEIJING 2022

The Mexican figure skater Donovan Carillo will have its first test at the Winter Olympics this Monday, February 7 at 7:20 p.m. Central Mexico time in the short program; in case of advancing, he will return to the slopes on Wednesday, February 9 at 7:35 p.m. for the free program.

You can follow the broadcast live through the Claro Sports YouTube channel.

​

​

​

​