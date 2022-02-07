Challenge for Marioni – Luis Castillo

Challenge at the door for Bruno Marioni At the head of Tepatitlán FC, after the departure of Francisco Ramírez from the Jalisco institution, the coach of Argentine origin will have his third experience, after directing Venados de Yucatán and Pumas.

If Marioni really wants to be a coach, he must take it seriously and put an end to the myth that his relationship with Arturo Elías Ayub helped him get to Venados y Pumas, and as it happens now, that thanks to the friendship with the children of the owner of Tepa He arrived at the Altos de Jalisco club.

Since 2019, Marioni stopped training, after his time with Pumas in Liga MX, where he barely achieved a precarious performance of 38 percent of his directed matches, the product of six defeats, three draws and four wins.

With the bulls, where he made his presentation, he did not have an outstanding management either, his last tournament in the second category of Mexican soccer was in the Apertura 2018, in which of 21 points he played he could barely add five, for a very poor 23 percent of effectiveness.

It is a reality that Marioni’s numbers do not guarantee that he will reach a Liga Expansión MX project, we hope that in this stage that he was outside of an institution he has combined his facet as an analyst with preparation, so that today he meets this new opportunity will not fail again.

Marioni wants to be taken seriously and the only way is to give results with Tepatitlán, his predecessor, Paco Ramírez, left him with a very high ceiling with two championships, there is no other way for ‘Barullo’ than to achieve something important with the alteños

Tepa has a competitive squad, with Andrés Gudiño in goal, Carlos Villanueva, Cristian González and José Antonio Madueña in defense. In the midfield he has experience with Luis Márquez, Edson Rivera, Luis ‘Macue’ Robles and Ángel Tecpanécatl. In attack, Marioni has options like Víctor Mañón, Juan David Ángulo and Alvarado Morín.

CAME BACK

In the Premier League, after a break in organized soccer, after his time as an assistant in Correcaminos in 2019, Carlos Reinoso Jr. is back as coach of Sporting Canamy in Series A of the previously called Second Division.

With an extensive career as an assistant in teams such as América, León, San Luis, Veracruz and La Piedad, Reinoso returns to this League, where he was champion with the now-defunct Albinegros de Orizaba.

Within this League there are coaches like Miguel Ángel Casanova, in Cafetaleros; Jaime Durán, in Mazorqueros< Héctor Jair Real, in Durango; Jair García, in Saltillo; Enrique Pérez, at La Piedad, or Josué Castillejos, at the U de G, who seek to make their way as coaches.

