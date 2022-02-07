Canary seed milk to regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol

Although canary seed is used as food for birds, it is also an ingredient with which you can make a very nutritious drink, which will help you combat some health problems. We refer to the canary seed milkwhich easily made at home and that will help you lower bad cholesterol levels (LDL) in the blood regulate high blood pressure or hypertension, two conditions that can trigger very serious problems.

Although there is a lack of studies to fully understand how canaryseed can help us combat these problems, UNAM explains that one of the possible explanations for why birdseed can lower blood pressure is that it contains a lot of tryptophana type of antioxidant that contributes to the relaxation of blood vessels, as well as the Decreased blood pressure.

This does not mean that by drinking canary seed milk you will fight hypertension forever, but it does turn out to be a drink with several virtues for your health whenever it is the supplement to a balanced dietlow in saturated fats, refined flours, sugars and other foods that could harm your health, in addition to regular exercise. Next we tell you how to make and how it is recommended to take canary seed milk.

Birdseed is originally used as bird feed. Photo: Pixabay.

canary seed milk

Ingredients:

100 grams of canary seed

1L of purified water

Rinse the birdseed placing it in a fine mesh strainer under running water. pass it to a bowl Y full of waterlet rest All night long.

sneak that water and pass the birdseed to blenderAdd 2 cups of purified water and grind for 2 minutes. Go through a strainer to a clean container, return the pasta that was left in the drain at the blender.

Add another cup of water purified and grinds for 1 minute, pass this mixture through the strainer to the container where you are emptying your canary seed milkand repeat, that is, return the remaining paste to the blender with the remaining purified water, grind for 1 minute and serve again passing through a strainer.

Serve the canary seed milk to another container, taking care that the sediment stays below, discard it. Now place a fine mesh strainer and a fine sky blanket to strain the milk, now passing through this filter, this time you will notice that more sediment remains from the birdseed.

Store your canary seed milk in a jar with a lid and in the refrigerator.

This drink has a 2 day expiration, it is advisable to drink a glass on an empty stomach and another before bed, although you can drink it freely to protect your health. Always remember to maintain a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and regular exercise.