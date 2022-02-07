Canary seed milk to regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol

Although canary seed is used as food for birds, it is also an ingredient with which you can make a very nutritious drink, which will help you combat some health problems. We refer to the canary seed milkwhich easily made at home and that will help you lower bad cholesterol levels (LDL) in the blood regulate high blood pressure or hypertension, two conditions that can trigger very serious problems.

Although there is a lack of studies to fully understand how canaryseed can help us combat these problems, UNAM explains that one of the possible explanations for why birdseed can lower blood pressure is that it contains a lot of tryptophana type of antioxidant that contributes to the relaxation of blood vessels, as well as the Decreased blood pressure.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker