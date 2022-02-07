Beijing 2022: Sarah Schleper makes history by participating in six Winter Olympics

Mexico made its first appearance at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, after the mexican Sarah Schleper will debut in the winter fair within the first day of activities of the giant slalom of alpine skiing, where made a time of 1:06.42 on his first descent.

Schleper stayed in position 47 of the first descent, something far from the first place Sara Hector from Sweden (57.56), but the second run remains to be played, where both times will be added to be able to award the medals to the participants.

Sarah Schleper during her first participation in Beijing 2022

The time made by the Mexican went unnoticed by what happened in the National Alpine Ski Center well few can say that they have participated in six different Winter Olympics, four with U.S and two with the flag of Mexico.

Schleper qualified for his first Games at the age of 18 in Nagano 1998, then participated in Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010, all of them representing the country of stars and stripes. In 2011 he decided to retire, but in 2014 he returned to compete, but was left out of the edition of Sochy 2014.

After marrying a Mexican, Sarah participated in PyeongChang 2018, representing Mexico for the first time due to dual nationality. Four years later, with the National Flag on his helmet, went down in history for competing in Beijing 2022, his sixth participation in a winter Olympic joust, equaling what was done by the Italian Armin Zoeggerler and by another Mexican athlete, Hubertus von Hohenlohe, who was in six editions, only all of them with the national colors.

Sarah Schleper made history at Beijing 2022

Photos: Reuters.

