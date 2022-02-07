‘Baños does not work for America, he works for the promoters’

The bad start of America It has provoked a barrage of criticism from analysts and even from former team players. before the bad results earned since the close of the previous tournament, Antonio Carlos Santosex-soccer player Eaglesexploded against Santiago Baths mentioning that he does not work for the azulcremas.

“For me, Santiago Baths he is the one who heads the hiring, he does not work for him Americaworks for promoters“, mentioned the Americanist legend in an interview with W Sports. And it is that the former Brazilian player himself questioned the performance of Diego Valdes, who arrived for this tournament. “He is a player who has techniquebut it makes me very slow no change of pace, not a player for the team,” he said.

Antonio Carlos Santos supported the coach of the Eagles after the bad start, mentioning that they have not been given the results but the former midfielder considers it as a good technician.

Likewise, the former soccer player affirmed that the followers of the America would like to have a start like last tournament despite the questions that arose at the time. “Those of us who like to see the America on the pedestalwe would like the campaign to have started like in the previous tournament“, he declared.

Repeatedly Antonio Carlos Santos has expressed that he would like club legends to take the reins of the team, during the interview he assured that he would give a chance to Christopher Ortega. “The president of America must have leadership, to change the rules of discipline, contracts, reinforcements. I would give it a chance Christopher Ortega“said the Brazilian.

