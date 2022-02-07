Atlas vs Santos: Summary, Goals and Video

In a meeting that went from less to more, Atlas got the three points against Santos Laguna who fought until the last minute to overcome it, but it was only enough to score a goal.

At first, it was difficult for the red and black team to get out of their field, since the local squad entered the foreign field and generated several shots at grass level and to the side of the three posts. However, they were unable to make their shots and shake the nets of Camillo Vargas.

But the current champion did not sit idly by and little by little managed to dominate the ball until he managed to get into the area of ​​the Warriors. During the first part, Martin Nervo He was applauded in Jalisco, because he first prevented Santos from opening the scoring.

Later, after several shots from the Fox side, the Argentine took advantage of a corner kick to nail the first goal with a header and make it 1-0. With this entry, the former Santos Laguna player made his debut as a scorer in Jalisco.

After the local team took the momentary advantage, the spirits cooled down on the field of play and the ball did not go beyond half court, causing neither team to dominate.

However, without haste, those commanded by Diego Cocca got back on track and just at the edge of the first 45 minutes, those from La Academia increased their account on the scoreboard after Jairo Torres received an assist from Julio Furch and with a shot with the right hand he finished off and left goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo without options and thus went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

When resuming the match on the fourth day of Clausura 2022, Santos sought to control and generate danger in the red and black goalkeeper’s area, but as in a field day, Vargas had a very calm second half until the modifications of both teams came and in a bad start of the Foxes, the score moved 2-1, after the Colombian scored Harold Precious.

