5 exercises to improve your sexual stamina and libido

The sex it is an integral part of most people’s lives. So keep a good sex stamina It’s very important. Along with mental happiness and stability or affection towards his sexual partner, a man’s physical state can also have a massive impact on the sexual act.

To help you with the latter, here is a list of exercises that will help you improve your performance in bed and increase your sex stamina.

Physical condition has a great impact on your sexual performance. Getty Images

5 exercises you should consider in your training

plates

Your core is heavily involved during sexual activity. Therefore, a strong core means a better sexual performance. And if you are looking to strengthen it, the plates are a mandatory part of your routine.

How to perfect your technique:

Start on your hands and knees, making sure your arms are directly below your shoulders. Then she lifts her knees up, keeping a straight line from her heels to the top of her head. He presses the ground with his toes. Contract your core and hold this position for 30 seconds (or as long as possible). Rest and repeat.

Twist lunges

This exercise helps strengthen your lower body, especially your hamstrings, another muscle that gets a lot of work during exercise. sex. Twist lunges are a more dynamic version that also help improve flexibility.

How to perfect your technique:

From a standing position, with your hands on your hips, straighten one leg, plant it one meter in front of the other, and bend at the knee. Now, from this position, twist your torso to the left and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat with both legs, also turning your body to both sides.

Kegel exercise

The kegel exercise It is well known to strengthen the pubococcygeus muscles in men.