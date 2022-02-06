‘This is not the example I want to show’

The lack of control and frustration that Americanism experienced last night was general, it reached all levels and proof of this was the scene in which it starred Miguel Layunwho in front of the cameras expressed his disapproval of his expulsion, excessively criticizing the whistlers, however, true to his personality and the quality of human being that he has shown himself to be, the winger himself cream blue already with a cool head offered an apology in social networks.

“Sorry to all of you for the reaction yesterday, is not the example I want to show my children or anyone. I am extremely passionate, but I have to learn, yesterday my blood boiled and I think that in those moments one has to know how to make a difference in another way, “she acknowledged through his Twitter account.

Of course, the apology was extended personally to the arbitration body, assuring that he respects his work, but that the impotence of having been sanctioned when he never had the intention of hurting his teammate made him lose his mind.

“I also apologize to the referees for my words, since I respect their work a lot. My frustration stemmed from never having had the slightest intention of stepping on (Facundo) Waller, he was unbalanced and I wasn’t even looking at him. Without further ado, thanks to everyone and we will get ahead”, explained Miguel Layún.

