The five most expensive stadiums in the world that you must visit

Far away is the idea of ​​going to see a sport just for the activity on the field of play and now going to a match becomes an experience for which authentic palaces have been created for the practice of sport.

The owners of the teams of different disciplines have seen in the creation of large buildings the opportunity to give the fans a new experience, therefore they do not skimp on the cost of the new stadiums

sofi stadium

Proof of this is the stadium that will host the next superbowlthe sofi stadiumthe most expensive property in the world with an investment of 5 billion and which is the home of Los Angeles Rams Y Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.

With capacity for 70,000 people and can be expanded to 100,000 depending on the event, the construction of the Los Angeles building took four years and the cost of a ticket to a game of the rams It ranges from 580 to 3,500 dollars.

Allegiant Stadium

In July 2020, Allegiant Stadium opened in Las Vegas, Nevada to host the games of the raiders of the NFLwith capacity for 65 thousand spectators.

The new ‘Black Hole’ had a cost of one thousand 800 million dollars and a ticket to see the wicked It has an average cost of one thousand 98 dollars.

AT&T Stadium

Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL and it is the fifth largest stadium in the league, being able to accommodate more than 100 thousand people.

With its retractable roof and its huge hanging HD video screens in the middle, the Crystal Palace had an investment of 1.4 billion dollars and to see a game of the Cowboys the ticket can vary from 150 dollars to 83 thousand.

yankee stadium

The ‘House that Ruth Built’ underwent a major renovation in 2009 maintaining part of its original 1923 structure which cost $1.5 billion.

To see a game of Bronx Bombers in yankee stadiumwith a capacity of 50,291 spectators, tickets are available from 18 to 35 thousand dollars.

Wembley

Another stadium with a great history and which was also the object of costly refurbishment was the mythical wembley stadium in London, England. In 2007 the home of the England team received an investment of 1.2 billion dollars.

With the capacity to receive 90,000 attendees, the building has a 133-meter-high arch, a retractable roof and a field that combines real and synthetic grass for greater durability. With tickets that, depending on the event, can range from 211 to 2,200 dollars

