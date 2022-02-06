The DT who should be in Rayados and throw Vasco, according to Christian Martinoli

The DT that should arrive in Monterrey according to Christian Martinoli

February 05, 2022 5:40 p.m.

The TV Azteca Sports journalist, Christian Martinoli recognized as a failure the elimination of Monterey at Club World Cup and what a great responsibility it has Javier Aguirrecoach of the albiazul team.

For Christian Martinoli, the leadership of the Gang should not even put in writing the resignation of the Vasco Aguirre after such humiliation and being the most expensive squad in the MX League. For the sports analyst, an optimal change must come to the team.

One of the candidates to replace Javier Aguirre is Matias Almeyda who manages in the MLS. Christian Martinoli He believes that if the Argentine coach arrived there would be a substantial change to Vasco’s game where the team looks messy.

According to RG La Deportiva, Matias Almeyda asked to leave the San José Earthquakes in order to seek new horizons, if Pelado decides to leave the MLS, to scratched He would only have to negotiate his salary.

