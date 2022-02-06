Sambueza thanked the fans of América after being applauded

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.02.2022





The only ovation that there was in the Azteca Stadium by the fans America went to Rubens Sambueza, former player of the team and who has the unconditional affection of the majority of azulcremas followers.

The Argentine thanked the gestures by the Americanists, who they applauded and chanted his name while he was going around the court of the colossus of Santa Úrsula when leaving the exchange.

“I am grateful to the fans of América, the applause they gave me fills me with satisfaction and I am happy because people are not stupid and they know the things that one did when he was”, said the naturalized Mexican midfielder.

“It excites you and It fills you with satisfaction because people applaud you and I am grateful for that”.

Regarding Atlético de San Luis’s victory over América, Sambu stated that part of that was thanks to the fact that their pride was stung after the cessation of Marcelo Mendez.

“After suffering the dismissal of the coach, our pride stung because we knew we had to give an extra and we came to play an intelligent game, we closed spaces and found the goals And it’s a pity that we suffered in the end for nonsense and that should serve as experience for us”.