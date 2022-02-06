Robbery in La Noria: Cruz Azul loses the Clásico Joven against América with a non-existent penalty

Cruz Azul won the Clásico Joven, but with a non-existent penalty, América led the comeback on Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

In a match full of intensity and controversy, Blue Cross gave glimpses that for the first time in the history of the Liga MX Femenil could beat Club Americaafter starting winning the match corresponding to the Matchday 6 of the Closing Tournament 2022from court 3 of La Noria, however, a non-existent penalty conditioned the course of the match.

The Eagles began the duel with great intensity in front of the arch cementbut the goalkeeper Itzayana González jumped onto the court in a big way and stopped all the attacks by the bluecreamsincluding the insistent shots fired by Katty Martinez, who was looking for his 100th professional goal. And so, in zeros he remained the entire first half.

For the plugin, Cruz Azul plotted a great counterattack in which Michelle Montero orchestrated a pass in depth to Dalia Molina, who did not hesitate in the hand in hand in front of Renata Masciarelli and to define with an accurate shot from the right to his post, for the momentary triumph of The Machine 1-0 against Club América just at minute 45.

However, not even 10 minutes passed when he arrived the most controversial move of the match and candidate as one of the biggest mistakes of the entire tournament, because the whistler Karen Hernández scored a non-existent penalty in favor of the azulcrema teamwith which he was able to tie the match.

And it is that, the referee decreed as maximum penalty a play in which Diana García swept to get the ball cleanly from Daniela Espinosa, however, the cream-blue player It was thrown on the grass, without any contact by the cement company, and the penalty was immediately scored, which Katty ‘Killer’ converted to celebrate his 100th goal as a professional footballer and also the draw.

It was then that the team commanded by Beto Pérez faded and failed to lift his spirits, nor generate more dangerous plays against the goal of Coapaso the azulcremas took the opportunity to sign two more goals and snatch the victory from the locals: Casandra Cuevas scored at 67′ and Scarlett Camberos sentenced the final 3-1 at 77′.

Thus, Cruz Azul added its second consecutive loss in the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, so it continues to lose ground in the Position Table, where it is currently in ninth place with only seven points, but waiting for drop more positions at the end of Day 6.