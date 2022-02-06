Miguel Herrera will not return to the Mexican National Team

In tigers there are Michael Herrera for a while, because the technician of the feline squad assured that the information that circulated about his arrival at the Mexican teamin case Gerardo Martino had been dismissed as coach, because he is focused on continuing to do his job well with the feline squad, in which he wants to be for many years.

I am very happy at Tigres, at no time have we established that here, the truth is I am very happy here, I am trying to do things as best as possible to do it well, as the previous coach did and stay a long time toowe are not walking speculating, nor do we live on speculationwe live from reality and my reality is the desire to be in Tigres”, he expressed.

On the other hand, regarding the absence of Diego Reyes of the team for having tested positive for covid-19, Herrera commented that Igor Lichnovsky will make his debut with the Royal team, replacing Reyes in the duel on Day 4 against Mazatlan.

“Unfortunately Diego was infected, the good thing is that he has no symptoms of anything, he is fine, he is at home complying with the protocol and Igor will surely be the one to occupy that position,” he declared.

In the case of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho joined the team as the last reinforcement for Clausura 2022, pointed out that it will be used only if necessary, since he has been with the team for a short time.

“Yeferson comes with rhythmhe comes from playing with his national team, but the knowledge of the team has been very little, it has been two or three days, we will have it covered in case he takes care, because we know that he brings rhythm, today I have a very complete and vast team, a The board has armed me with a great team,” he said.

