Middlesbrough, who eliminated Man Utd, begged Chivas for Uriel Antuna

The Middlesbrough did quite a feat eliminate Manchester United on penalties in the fourth round of the FA Cup.In that great story could be the Mexican Uriel Antunawho was wanted as reinforcement in summer of 2021but Chivas took away his desire despite the strong interest of the English painting.

The set of the English Football League Championship who is in the eyes of the world for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo’s team out, made an attempt in August 2021 to become the Witcher as a loan. There were talks with Chivas, with Antuna and his agent, but the people of Guadalajara did not give their arm to twist in the negotiation and did not walk.

All of the above was confirmed by various sources foreign to Halftimewho also reported that it was so serious that the English board had some approaches with Amaury Vergaraowner of Chivas, and with the sports director, Ricardo Pelaez.

“From here (England) the interest was known, at the end the Mexican team did not let him out”, added an informant.

Middlesbrough’s intention was a Temporary assignment from August 2021 to July 2022where the English club undertook to buy Chivas al Brujo in the event of a promotion in a transaction chatted in little more than 10 million dollars.

Everything was announced in a presentation that the English team usually makes to its reinforcements, said a Boro reporter.

There were several days of the English box, currently in the Second division, for taking over Antuna’s services, but in the end nothing went. Local journalists acknowledged that even there was an economic agreement between the Europeans and Antuna.

They know Al Brujo from his time in the Dutch League, where Middlesbrough sells many players. This team has not played in the Premier League since 2016 and that is why the board looked for Antuna, offering him to be a starter.

In December Antuna was traded to Cruz Azul for Roberto Alvaradoand the Boro played this Friday the Fourth Round of the FA against Manchester United of Cristiano Ronaldo. There was a 1-1 draw and everything was decided on penalties at Old Trafford where the visitors won 7-8. In the league, the Boro is 7th place with 45 points and is 13 units behind leader Fulham.