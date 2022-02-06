Martino’s coat that he would take to the Mexican National Team

Mexican Forwards

February 05, 2022 09:17 a.m.

The last FIFA date showed Gerardo Martino that Mexican team he lacks forcefulness when it comes to being in front of the frame and that makes the games more complicated, so he would seek to bring a new player who does score goals.

In all three games, he had the opportunity to put his three center forwards, Rogelio Funes MoriHenry Martin, Raul Jimenez, but none had the ability to score the goals that the Mexican National Team needs.

Rogelio Funes Mori was the most criticized because he was the one who had the most minutes and showed the least soccer. Henry Martin he only played 47 minutes and was enough to score a goal against Jamaica. While Raúl Jiménez came out in the Costa Rica match and missed the clear chances, fortunately for Martino, he did not miss the penalty.

The goal man that the Mexican National Team is looking for

For the above Gerardo Martino seeks to call Santiago Giménez to be the man in charge of scoring the goals in the next qualifying matches and for the World Cup.

