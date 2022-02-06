EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Mexico

Written in TRENDS the 2/5/2022 08:01 a.m.

The price of the dollar in Mexico today Saturday February 5, 2022 is on average $20.66 Mexican pesos in the territory of our country. Upon purchase, the dollar It is located at an average of $20.27 pesos and for sale at $21.27 pesos.

At exchange houses located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City (AICM), the dollar it is sold for a maximum of $21.42 pesos.

According to Monex analysts, the dollar start the session with a loud upward movement after the US employment report for January was released; in which the generation of employment more than tripled the level estimated by the market consensus. This fueled bets that the Federal Reserve will rapidly increase the fed funds rate as the economy is already almost at full employment.

Exchange rate in the main banks of Mexico

Citibanamex buys at $19.90 and sells at $21.12

Banco Azteca buys at $19.80 and sells at $20.49

BBVA Bancomer buys at $19.84 and sells at $21.12

Banorte buys at $19.50 and sells at $20.90

Scotiabank buys at $18.60 and sells at $21.60

Follow Binary Herald on Google NewsCLICK HERE.