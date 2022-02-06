Club World Cup 2022: Rayados fans explode in Abu Dhabi and challenge Javier Aguirre to give an explanation

Lto the hobby of Rayados de Monterrey was very frustrated after the elimination of his team in the first round of the Club World Cup against Al Ahly, That is why part of the Monterrey club’s supporters is still in Abu Dhabi, where they exploded and asked coach Javier Aguirre for an explanation.

At the end of practice this Sunday, part of the fans was present and they did not let the truck forward where the Rayados players and coaching staff were coming, There they asked the Mexican strategist to come down to give an explanation of what happened on Saturday.

Neither players nor himself Javier Aguirre got off, that caused annoyance in the followers who made the trip to the United Arab Emirates and threatened to return to see if they face the fans, who is very hurt by the way they were eliminated.

Aguirre He has not been able to find a way to make Monterrey work and the fans have made themselves felt asking for his resignation. The Rayados will play for fifth place next week to later return to Mexico and continue with Clausura 2022.

