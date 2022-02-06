Atlético de Madrid fell to Barcelona, ​​​​which snatches the Champions League position

The Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez knocked down in a great first part Atletico Madrid of ‘Cholo’ Simeone (4-2) and snatched fourth place in The leaguewhich gives the right to dispute the Champions League the next season. In game where Hector Herrera He came on as a substitute at 75 and was booked at 90.

Luis Suarezwhich returned to Camp Nou for the first time in a game with an audience, he received a deep pass on the right wing from Koke and attended carrasco so that he beat the German goalkeeper, first and with a cross shot, in a choral failure of the Barça defense, starting with Jordi Alba.

The winger corrected the mistake on the next play, volleying a cross from Daniel Alves that slipped through a square. Sunrisehighly questioned for his irregular performance in recent weeks, went crazy to vindicate himself in the celebration, as if he had just scored a goal in the European Cup final.

The barca bit up and applied the pressure to recover the ball almost imminently in each loss, and the Athletic he began to feel dazed by the local momentum. But the Barça team continues to be hurt with very little and Jao Félix was about to score the second away goal with a thread that narrowly missed after breaking the waist of Alves.

However, it was the barca the one that reinforced his brave proposal with football and effectiveness in front of goal. At 21 minutes, the debutant Adama Traore surpassed for the umpteenth time Beautiful Mario to put a cross from the right wing that Gavi He headed to make it 2-1. And shortly after, he was able to drop the third, but pedri He finished off the clouds with a death pass from Jordi Alba to the left.

savic could equalize with a header to the center of Lemar which was narrowly missed. But it was another central, Araujothe one who did not forgive in the other area two minutes to reach the break, by shooting an impotent oblak after collecting the rejection of a header from Pique to the crossbar

Things got even better for Barça when Alves made the fourth at the beginning of the second half by culminating with a low shot from the edge of a combination between Frankie de Jong, Gavi Y Fernando Torres.

But surprisingly, all the local offensive flow ended there. When the party seemed sentenced, carrasco tested reflexes Ter Stegen with a shot-centre and Luis Suarez made it 4-2 on the next play by heading in a corner that Gimenez He also extended his head towards the far post. The Uruguayan did not want to celebrate the goal in the face of his exaffection, but his goal was cathartic for Atlético, who went from dominated to dominating and began to sow doubt in their opponent.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BARCELONA: ADAMA TRAORÉ IS THE NOVELTY IN THE OWNERSHIP TO FACE ATLÉTICO DE MADRID