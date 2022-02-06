Abram and Tabó’s debut could take place in León vs. J4 Blue Cross

The Machine, who is lined up to run over anyone on the green canvas of the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX, begins to warm up engines with its reinforcements and everything indicates that Christian Tabó and Luis Abram could see their debut next Monday, against León.

Cruz Azul will visit the Fiera in León as part of Day 4 and could do it with its new elements, this was announced by Adría Esparza, a TUDN reporter through his Twitter account.

It should be noted that Christian Tabó was active this Friday along with his colleagues, while Abram made the trip to the Bajío, where the strategist Juan Reynoso could give them minutes and thus see her Celeste debut before a stage such as the Nou Camp stadium.

Opposite case of Angel Romero, who only arrived at CDMX this Friday to carry out the relevant exams and thus formalize his signing, which was closed at the last minute. Before leaving for Mexico, the Paraguayan declared that he said yes to Cruz Azul, but he never said no to Boca.

Who are the other Cruz Azul reinforcements?

Soccer players Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira and Alejandro Mayorga are the other Blue reinforcements, who have already had minutes since Day 1 and who go from less to more, showing that they want a place in the Reynoso team.