When does “Fast and Furious 9” come out on HBO Max? What streaming will the movie “Fast and Furious 9” have available?

After its premiere, the film “Fast and Furious 9” was a success that managed to raise more than 700 million dollars, a loot that places it as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbusters of 2021.

Return the usual members, including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang.

Director Justin Lin, who took over the franchise from the previous installments decided to make the tenth and eleventh installments at the same time of filming.

But the story does not end there, since the family of “Fast and Furious” continues to grow this time the well-known actor joins Jason Momoa who worked on Aquaman and Games of Thrones, who would be present in the tenth version of this great story.

In this way the 42-year-old star Jason Momoa joins what will become the penultimate installment of the saga surrounded by cars and action that has surprised us for years (RF10 would come in 2023).

For now it is unknown if John Cena is contemplated after giving life to Dom’s brother.

RF9 will be available this month via streaming so that the fans who could not see it can enjoy this great installment.

Where can I watch “Fast and Furious 9” online?

next february 11 The film “Fast and Furious 9” will be released by streaming on HBO MAX.