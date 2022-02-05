Today’s Matches: Al Ahly vs Monterrey LIVE the debut of Rayados in the Club World Cup

Live match: Monterrey 0-0 Al Ahly, minute by minute

31′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | Mohamed Maghrabi is the first booked in the match, this after cutting off a Rayados advance.

30′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | We arrive at the first half hour of commitment and the scoreboard does not move in Abu Dhabi. The Rayados dominate, but the most dangerous have been those who are administratively local today.

26′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | The Egyptians do not give up the attack despite being sheltered in their own half, they look dangerous on the counterattacks and there have already been two occasions when they have taken the striped defense badly.

20′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | Rayados stayed close again, who in Funes Mori’s shoes finished a very good play that began on the right side and ended with a shot that went over the post.

15′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | Intense minutes by Rayados, who is prowling the rival area with poisonous centers. Attractive match at Al-Nahyan Stadium.

10′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | The role of the game is clear, where the team you are looking for is Monterrey, but the counterattacks can be lethal by the Africans.

04′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | Monterey is saved! Esteban Andrada makes a great bilge and avoids Al Ahly’s first goal. The defense of the Mexicans is neglected and they take them badly.

03′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | Purposeful start of the Rayados, who overcame their rival from the start. Rogelio Funes Mori warns with a shot that he goes wide of the Egyptian goal.

01′ | Al Ahly 0-0 Monterrey | The adventure of the Rayados in the Club World Cup begins, the ball is already rolling in the United Arab Emirates.

ALL READY IN ABU DHABI!

Wrapped up by his hobby, the Rayados de Monterrey take the field and everything is ready at the Al-Nahyan Stadium.

Al Ahly is already heating up

Egyptians already do warm-up exercises on the pitch like the Rayados.

Ace jumps onto the Monterrey field

This is how the Rayados arrived at the Stadium

Commanded by the strategist Javier Aguirre, the Rayados de Monterrey arrived at the Al-Nahyan Stadium for the Club World Cup match.

Rayados seeks to leave a good image

Prior to the match against Al Ahly, The Rayados strategist spoke about the duel, where he states that they want to leave a good impression: “We come with great enthusiasm, we still have two more to come, today six players will do their first training session, but we are happy, eager to leave a good image and do things well. Tomorrow we will have a very tough match”, Javier Aguirre commented.

Palmeiras awaits semi-finalist

The Copa Libertadores champion awaits a semifinalist, who will come out of the duel between Rayados and Al Ahly. In the event that the Mexicans advance to the next round, they will face Palmeiras next Tuesday.

How did Rayados get to the Club World Cup?

The Monterey Striped they qualified for this edition of the Club World Cup after beating America at the Giant of Steel in October, where with the solitary annotation of Rogelio Funes Mori, the Monterrey team became the representative of Concacaf.

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE!

Friends of MARCA Claro are welcome to the debut of the Rayados de Monterrey in the Club World Cup, where they will face the Egyptian team Al Ahly in the United Arab Emirates. The team led by Vasco Aguirre is looking for the pass to the semifinal, where Palmeiras from Brazil is already waiting for them. Great game at the Al-Nahyan Stadium!

