Rubens Sambueza and his dart against America: today they could play much better

Weekend America Y athletic Saint Luis meet on the pitch Aztec stadiumin a duel where the azulcremas seek to cut a three-month winless streak; however, as part of this duel, there will also be the return of Rubens Sambuezawho will face his former team with the potosinos.

Given this, the left-hander had no qualms in pointing out that from his point of view the azulcremas should play much better to what they currently do, especially considering the squad they have.

“The America of today could play better and this is clearBecause of the players they have, they have very good ones, with a lot of hierarchy and very good footing, from the national team, and that’s why one says that they respect America. If we go to football, I could play a lot better, but you can always grow and learn“, He said ‘Sambu‘ in an interview with Fox Sports.

He would have liked to retire in America

Sambuezawho won two League titles and two Concachampions with America, acknowledged that he would have liked to retire with the Eaglesalthough today he sees said option more than distant.

“I have a lot of respect for the institution, today I am with Atlético de San Luis and what I want is to win. The retirement, at the time I would have liked to be able to retire there, Now I think the chances are less; one already has to think about something else, “she concluded.