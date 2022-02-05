Premature elimination of Monterrey in the Club World Cup adds to Javier Aguirre’s list of failures

Javier Aguirre also had problems with the Mexican team in 2002 and with the Egyptian in 2019

The elimination of Monterrey in the Club World Cup represented yet another failure for coach Javier Aguirrebecause he could not transcend with one of the most expensive templates in Mexican soccer and this was added to the list of disappointments that he has had in his career as a helmsman.

The Monterrey club arrived as a favorite over the Egyptian team Al Ahly at the international fairbut stayed in the attempt to transcend, with a 1-0 defeat against a team with various absences.

Since his arrival at Rayados, the helmsman has not been able to give regularity to his squad; in Liga MX he has had ups and downs and this has meant staying in the attempt to win a title.

The achievement he had with Monterrey was winning the Concacaf Champions Leaguewhich gave him the ticket to the Club World Cup, but in his first match he lost to the Egyptian team and now he will have to settle for fighting for fifth place in the tournament.

This failure is added to those that Javier Aguirre has had in his career and among them the one he had with the Egyptian team stands outfrom which he was dismissed after being eliminated in the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

On that occasion, the Egyptian national team was the host of the international fair and arrived as the favorite to be crowned, but South Africa gave the surprise by beating himreason why Aguirre finally did not continue at the head of the representative.

Another of the failures in Javier Aguirre’s career was recorded in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cupby virtue of the fact that he had the opportunity to take El Tri to the coveted fifth game, but he did not succeed.

The Mexican National Team faced the United States in the round of 16but the North American team took the victory 2-0, so once again the Tricolor stayed in the attempt to reach the quarterfinals.

One more of the failures that Javier Aguirre had was the 2002 Gold Cupin which he opted to take an alternate team that included players like Sindey Balderas, Víctor Gutiérrez, Ignacio Hierro, Tomás Campos, Antonio Sancho, Adolfo Bautista, Antonio de Nigris and Carlos Ochoa, just to mention a few.

The results were not as expected for El Tri, who ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Korea on penalties.so there was another of Aguirre’s most resonant setbacks and now that of Rayados has been added to the Club World Cup.