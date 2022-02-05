Marcelo Bielsa conditioned Jorge Vergara to finalize his arrival at the team

Years ago it was known that Chivas was interested in hiring Marcelo Bielsa for him to take the technical direction, there was even an approach with the then owner of the team Jorge Vergara to try to reach an agreement, however, the talks did not transcend in the best way and the arrival of the Argentinean on the rojiblanco bench could not be finalized.

On this occasion, David Medranocollaborator of RECORDrecalled that moment through a ‘live’ that he did on social networks, in which he explained that he was ‘accomplice’ so that the leaders of the Guadalajara at that time they could contact Bielsa and schedule a meeting.

“Dr. Rafael Ortega, who was president of Chivas, told me the other time, who recommended to Jorge Vergara to hire Marcelo Bielsa as a Chivas technician. I tell you because I gave the phone to Rafa (from Bielsa), he told me to get him Bielsa’s phone number and I got it for him.

“They talk to him, they schedule an appointment, they send him a (plane) ticket, Marcelo comes to Mexico, he stays there in Santa Fe, a fifi hotel, the Aqua, a cool hotel, they host Marcelo Bielsa there. The next day Rafa (Ortega) and Jorge Vergara travel on Jorge’s plane to Toluca, and then they go by helicopter to the hotel, because that hotel has a heliport, they met with Marcelo and started talking about the soccer part, “Medrano mentioned.

According to information from Davidthe situation between Vergara Y Bielsa was on the right track, but the technical director at one point launched a request to the owner of the Flockwhich caused that in the end it was not possible to specify his arrival at the MX League.

“Rafa tells me that things were going well, but suddenly Bielsa says: ‘I’m just going to ask you for an important favor to be able to translate everything we’ve talked about’; Vergara says: ‘which one?’; Bielsa replies: “I only want to see you twice, the day we sign the contract and the day I run. I don’t want to see you anymore at the club.”

Rafa says that Jorge’s face changed, everything that was going well, went backwards, already on the return flight they decided that Bielsa was not going to be the technician, “he added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHIVAS: JJ MACÍAS COULD PLAY VS MAZATLAN; MOLINA COULD ALSO SEE ACTION