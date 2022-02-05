Konami buys Liga BBVA MX for eFootball

The Japanese company Konami announces the alliance with the BBVA MX League for its most recent installment which is eFootball forming a historic agreement in the world of electronic sports and video games, the game was released on September 30, 2022, which has received multiple criticisms due to the errors it presented since its debut.

The agreement was closed between Mikel Arriola, executive president of the LIGA BBVA MX, and yuta kose, President of Konami Digital Entertainment Inc, what this deal promises is to have a completely new gaming experience for all the Mexican fans, you will be able to play with your biggest idol within the Liga BBVA MX clubs.

eFootball™ Official Reveal Trailer

You may also be interested: Konami invites you to return to PES 2021 after errors in eFootball 2022



“We are delighted to welcome KONAMI to LIGA BBVA MX, a strategic partner that with its great experience over the years has shown that it shares our philosophy and passion for soccer, said Mikel Arriola, executive president of LIGA BBVA. MX. This association is a symbol of our commitment to drive the global reach and exposure of the League to the highest levels, offering a new interactive experience to the great fans in Mexico and beyond our borders. This association will give us the opportunity to meet other audiences, achieving a new level of roots among the different generations of gamers and will also open windows of opportunity for the growth of the 18 Clubs in all aspects.” they said inside the official statement on the League website.

You may also be interested: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo “deformed” in the new eFootball 2022



BBVA MX League clubs:

-Puebla

-Blue Cross

-Atlas

-Cougars

-Pachuca

-Juarez

-Toluca

-Monterrey

-Lion

-Guadalajara

-Tigers

-Necaxa

-Queretaro

-America

-Tijuana

-Saints

-Mazatlan

-Atl. saint Louis

The title that replaced the saga of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), released for free for all platforms PC, Xbox and PlayStation.