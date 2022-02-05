Joe Burrow will seek a record never achieved by Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

So far, the young quarterback has managed to be a college football champion and win the Heisman award for best college player, and this February 13 he is going for the ultimate glory.

In just his second season on the National Football League (NFL)the field marshal Joe Burrow got that Cincinnati Bengals went from being the worst team in the league two years ago to returning to a superbowl after three decades.

After missing the bulk of his rookie contest as a result of a serious injury to his left kneein the current tournament, the 25-year-old has managed to exceed everyone’s expectations, showing why he was first draft pick.

This NFL season, Burrow completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptionsachieving in his absolute debut in Playoffs reach Super Bowl LVI, with the option of entering the great history of the competition, and twice.

The brand Burrow will look for in Super Bowl LVI



If Cincinnati manages to defeat Los Angeles Rams and conquer the first title in its history, the quarterback could become the third player in all history to win the title at the professional level and in college footballwhere he won the national championship with LSU in 2019, something only legends like Joe Namath and Joe Montana.

But it would not be the only thing, because also if Burrow wins the Super Bowl with the Bengals, it will be the first of all time to be a university champion, in the NFL and also win the Heisman award, to the best collegiate soccer player; something they couldn’t get Tom Brady neither Aaron Rodgers.